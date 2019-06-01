Tucson is surrounded by deserts, canyons and mountains — and these richly diverse landscapes are laced with hiking trails leading into the heart of the terrain.
Choosing a favorite trail is almost impossible. But today, we’ll suggest 10 top Southern Arizona trails worth considering for your next outing. Story on Page C1.
You’ll find options ranging from relatively easy paths to moderate trails and others that will test your fitness.
One thing to keep in mind: There’s no requirement that you trek an entire trail once you start on it. It’s possible — and perhaps wise — to hike as far as time and energy allow and then turn around and return to the trailhead.
And with our mild spring turning into normal June heat — near 100 degrees on Monday — take the necessary precautions when venturing into the wild:
- Plan to hit the trail with one or more companions;
- Let someone know where you’re going and when you will return;
- Carry more water than you expect to need and use sun protection.
Then set a moderate pace and let nature work its magic.