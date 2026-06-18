After its first NCAA Tournament run since 2018, Arizona women's volleyball is gearing up for a new season, which will give Wildcat fans a dozen chances to catch them at home.
Of last season's squad, which fell in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, returners include All-Big 12 honoree Carlie Cisneros, libero Brenna Ginder, opposites Britt Carlson and Renee Jones, and middle blocker Journey Tucker.
New faces to look for on the court are freshmen Hayden Reeder, Marina Vosloo and Gigi Whann, along with transfers Kristen Dear, Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Kennedy Osunsanmi, Harmony Sample, Maria Olga Siapani and Payton Woods.
Something else to watch for this season: the Big 12's competition for an in-season trophy — a new feature built in by the conference based on teams' performances from Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Overall records from those matches will determine the champion. During that time, UA will battle:
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– Iowa State, Oct. 2 (home Big 12 opener)
– Texas Tech, Oct. 4 (home)
– TCU, Oct. 9 (away)
– Baylor, Oct. 11 (away)
– ASU, Oct. 15 (away)
– BYU, Oct. 17 (home)
– West Virginia, Oct. 23 (away)
– Cincinnati, Oct. 25 (away)
– Houston, Oct. 30 (home)
– UCF, Nov. 1 (home)
Of those programs, Arizona will face three a second time: Texas Tech on Nov. 8 in Lubbock, Arizona State on Nov. 15 in Tucson and BYU on Nov. 19 in Provo. Outside of that window, Arizona will also get two shots at Utah — in Tucson on Nov. 6 and on Nov. 21 in Salt Lake City.
Before then, the Wildcats have a busy non-conference season, starting Aug. 28-30 with the Wildcat Classic at McKale Center. Arizona, led again by coach Charita Stubbs, will face Prairie View A&M, Tarleton State and UCSB in the tournament.
The Wildcats will then hit the road for more non-conference play before returning on Sept. 22 to take on UTEP, facing Creighton, Pepperdine and Tulsa (Sept. 4-6), USC and Oregon State (Sept. 11-12), and San Diego and San Diego State (Sept. 17-18) in between.
Conference play will get started for Arizona at Colorado on Sept. 27.
The Cats will close out the regular season hosting Kansas on Nov. 25 and Kansas State on Nov. 27.