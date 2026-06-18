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After its first NCAA Tournament run since 2018, Arizona women's volleyball is gearing up for a new season, which will give Wildcat fans a dozen chances to catch them at home.

Of last season's squad, which fell in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, returners include All-Big 12 honoree Carlie Cisneros, libero Brenna Ginder, opposites Britt Carlson and Renee Jones, and middle blocker Journey Tucker.

New faces to look for on the court are freshmen Hayden Reeder, Marina Vosloo and Gigi Whann, along with transfers Kristen Dear, Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Kennedy Osunsanmi, Harmony Sample, Maria Olga Siapani and Payton Woods.

Something else to watch for this season: the Big 12's competition for an in-season trophy — a new feature built in by the conference based on teams' performances from Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Overall records from those matches will determine the champion. During that time, UA will battle:

– Iowa State, Oct. 2 (home Big 12 opener)

– Texas Tech, Oct. 4 (home)

– TCU, Oct. 9 (away)

– Baylor, Oct. 11 (away)

– ASU, Oct. 15 (away)

– BYU, Oct. 17 (home)

– West Virginia, Oct. 23 (away)

– Cincinnati, Oct. 25 (away)

– Houston, Oct. 30 (home)

– UCF, Nov. 1 (home)