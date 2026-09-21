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The Pima College volleyball team pulled off a road upset Friday, beating No. 21-ranked Scottsdale CC 3-2 (25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 17-25, 16-14).

The Aztecs were down 10-7 in the tiebreaker before scoring five straight points. After falling behind 13-12, Pima scored four of the match’s final five points. With the score 15-14, Pima’s Amaris Biancuzzo made a block at the net that stayed inbounds to seal the victory.

Victoria Page had 12 kills, three blocks and two aces for Pima (6-5, 2-1 ACCAC). Skylar Westburg added 10 kills, while Leah Stoneking had 23 digs and four aces, and Estelle Fetsis notched 15 digs. Breeze Schelter had 32 assists and four blocks.

The Aztecs next host Phoenix College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Women’s soccer

The No. 7 Aztecs improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play with a 6-0 win at Glendale CC on Saturday.

Ava Dagnino had two goals, and Hazel Ramos, Kailyn O'Connell, Ava Rayman and Alyssa Allen each had one.

On Tuesday, Dagnino notched a hat trick as Pima routed visiting GateWay 8-0. Dagnino scored in the eighth, 39th and 58th minutes. Ramos added two goals in the win, and Allan, O’Connell and Ryan McCauley also scored.

Pima has shut out seven of its eight opponents. The Aztecs next host Paradise Valley at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Men’s soccer

No. 18 Glendale CC shut out visiting Pima 2-0 on Saturday, dropping the No. 6 Aztecs to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACCAC.