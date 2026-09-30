TV
COLLEGE GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — NB3 Collegiate Match Play
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
MLB PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
NBC, Peacock — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 2
2 p.m.
Peacock, NBCSN — Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2
5 p.m.
NBC, Peacock — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2
People are also reading…
7 p.m.
Peacock, NBCSN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego, Game 2
NHL
4:30 p.m.
TNT / truTV — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
TNT / truTV — Los Angeles at Colorado
SOCCER
9:45 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Women: Teams TBD
Noon
CBSSN — UEFA Women: Teams TBD
4 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian: Cavalry at Atletico Ottawa
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL: Indy at Rhode Island
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing ATP/WTA, Tokyo ATP
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing ATP/WTA, Tokyo ATP
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing ATP/WTA, Tokyo ATP
WNBA PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Washington
6 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Dallas
RADIO
MLB PLAYOFFS (WILD CARD)
11 a.m.
1490-AM — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 2
2 p.m.
1490-AM — Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2
5 p.m.
1490-AM — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2
8 p.m.
1490-AM — Chicago Cubs at San Diego, Game 2 (joined in progress)
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)