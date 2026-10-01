TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Western Kentucky at New Mexico St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — North Texas at Tulsa
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
GOLF
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4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
11 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tournament
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Bank of Utah Championship
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA LOTTE Championship
MLB PLAYOFFS (WILD CARD)
5 p.m.
NBC, Peacock — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3
NFL
5:15 p.m.
PRIME — Pittsburgh at Cleveland
NHL
4 p.m.
ESPN+ / HULU — Philadelphia at New Jersey
6:30 p.m.
ESPN+ / HULU — Chicago at Utah
SOCCER
9:45 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Women: Teams TBD
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA: Norway at Wales
Noon
CBSSN — UEFA Women: Teams TBD
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf: Trinidad & Tobago at Curaçao
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf: Haiti at Dominican Republic
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf: Costa Rica at Nicaragua
TENNIS
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Beijing ATP/WTA, Tokyo ATP
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
USA — Indiana at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB PLAYOFFS (WILD CARD)
5 p.m.
1490-AM — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3
NFL
5:15 p.m.
1290-AM — Pittsburgh at Cleveland
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)