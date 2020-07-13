Arizona baseball lands transfer pitcher Austin Smith, who touched 98 mph in summer ball

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team has added a pitcher to the mix for the 2021 season.

Right-hander Austin Smith of Division III Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, picked Arizona over Oklahoma. D1Baseball.com first reported Smith’s decision.

Smith has been pitching for the Round Rock Hairy Men of the Texas Collegiate League, where, according to D1Baseball.com, his fastball recently touched 98 mph.

Smith played the past three seasons for Southwestern, where he compiled a 12-4 record with a 3.41 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com wrote that Smith was “easily the most intriguing arm” he saw while scouting the Texas Collegiate League. Rogers reported that Smith’s fastball sat between 93 and 97 mph. He also showed a breaking ball in the 74- to 76-mph range.