Junior center fielder Matt Fraizer – who has been Arizona’s best overall player this season – is out indefinitely after breaking his hamate bone, Wildcats coach Jay Johnson announced.
Fraizer, who’s batting .412, suffered the injury while taking a swing during his second-to-last at-bat Sunday against Utah. He was in street clothes during Arizona’s 14-10 victory over New Mexico State on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.
“It’s like losing a quarterback that’s averaging 400 yards a game and throwing five touchdowns, or whatever Steph Curry or LeBron James do, averaging 32 a night,” Johnson said. “Luckily, we have some depth on the position-player side of it. But you can’t really quantify losing Matt right now. He was really coming into his own. It hurts.”
Fraizer, who retooled his swing during the offseason, has a team-high 28 RBIs – matching his total from last year. He had hit safely in 18 of 19 games, including a 13-game streak during which he batted .448. Fraizer also is tied for the team lead with five stolen bases.
“Matt was playing to the vision of what we thought he could get to when we recruited him and probably even a little bit more,” Johnson said. “He’s a really dynamic player that affects the game in a lot of ways.”
The hamate bone can be found at the base of the hand, near the wrist. It’s a common injury for baseball players to suffer. The recovery time can range from four weeks to two-plus months. Arizona’s final regular-season series is May 23-25 at Washington State.
The Wildcats visit No. 1 UCLA for a three-game series starting Friday. Arizona (13-7) won its third in a row Tuesday night. Sophomore Donta Williams shifted from left field to center in place of Fraizer.