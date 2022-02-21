Arlington aftermath: What we learned about Arizona baseball during its opening weekend

O’Tremba worked with new hitting coach Toby DeMello to alter his swing path, allowing O’Tremba to make better contact on pitches that are away and down. The right-handed batter utilized multiple parts of the field: Both of his home runs were hit down the left-field line; he doubled to left-center; he tripled to right-center.

“Whether it's inside, outside, low, your bat path should be in the zone long enough to stay on the ball,” O’Tremba said after Saturday’s game vs. Oklahoma. “It was good to be able to spray it a couple different times to different parts of the field. That's definitely helped.”

3. Arizona will play better defense under Hale

The Wildcats committed only one error the entire weekend, and it was made by a player playing a new position.

Garen Caulfield, a shortstop by trade who was set to start at second base, had to move to third because of Bullard’s shoulder injury. Caulfield tried to backhand a grounder in the eighth inning of the opener, and the ball skipped past him.