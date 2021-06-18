CWS notes: Donta’ Williams is the engine that fires up Arizona’s prolific offense

“They all produce. You pile them up together — the combination of left-handed hitting, some quality right-handed bats with strength, with average, with pretty good plus-minus in terms of walk-to — these guys are very difficult to (get) out.”

Draft move ‘positive’

This is the first year the NCAA Tournament is being contested with the MLB draft taking place at a later date. It’s scheduled for July 11-13 this year. In years past, it has coincided with the postseason.

That made for awkward moments such as players being drafted while they were playing games. It also created potential distractions.

“It’s very much a positive for the kids,” Corbin said of the change. “You just don’t want kids conflicted or split. That’s not fair. No fault to anyone, it’s just what it was.

“This is a team event, one of the greatest things they’ll ever do ... even if they get to the big leagues. Every single big-leaguer that’s ever been to Vanderbilt that’s played in the College World Series has always come back to these moments, this tournament, as being the most important moment of their baseball life.”

Rocker, who’s ranked fifth overall by Baseball America, said his sole focus is on the CWS.