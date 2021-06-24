Jay Johnson leaving Arizona to become next coach at LSU

Johnson had two years left on his UA contract and will owe the school the sum of his 2022 and ’23 salaries — approximately $1.09 million. It’s likely that LSU will take care of that payment as part of Johnson’s deal with the school. Johnson will also forfeit the 20,000 shares of a longevity fund that he was due to receive in 2022 and 2023; those shares were worth $350,871 earlier this week.

LSU is expected to announce Johnson’s hiring on Friday.

Johnson was the sixth UA head baseball coach of the modern era (post-1950). His .646 winning percentage ranks second in that group behind Frank Sancet (.741). Johnson is the only one to leave for a job at another school.

Johnson came to Arizona in June 2015, succeeding Andy Lopez, who retired. Johnson had spent the previous two seasons at Nevada, where he compiled a 72-42 record.

The Wildcats were picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 in Johnson’s first season, but they shocked the college baseball world by making it to the CWS finals. Arizona lost in three games to Coastal Carolina, leaving the winning run on second base in the ninth inning.