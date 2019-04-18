For the second time as many days, the Arizona Wildcats have lost an assistant coach.
April Phillips joined Cal's staff as an assistant coach on Thursday, returning closer to her Long Beach, California hometown. Her move came one day after another of Adia Barnes' aides, Morgan Valley, was named head coach at Hartford.
"I am beyond excited to return to the state that raised me & to the TOP ranked Public School in the Country!" Phillips tweeted on Thursday, adding the hashtags #Blessed and #Thankful.
I am beyond excited to return to the state that raised me & to the TOP ranked Public School in the Country! #Blessed #Thankful @CalCoachG @coachKai @DellyWen 👋🏾 #OhLetsDoIt! CAL-ifornia #TheBluePrint#GoBears 💙💛#TMC 🏁 https://t.co/3UVATuS32A— 𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 " 𝑨.𝑷." (@AP_Cali) April 18, 2019
Phillips joined the UA staff last summer, when Sunny Smallwood left for a similar job at Montana. Another assistant, Kelly Rae Finley, left for Florida following the 2016-17 season.
This week's moves leave Barnes, coach of the Wildcats' red-hot, WNIT-championship program, with a new recruiting task of sorts. The UA went 24-13, an 18-win turnaround from the previous season. Salvo Coppa, Barnes' husband, is the lone assistant currently on staff.
Valley's new job is 26 miles away from Storrs, Connecticut, where she spent her college playing days. UConnn coaching legend Geno Auriemma, associate head coach Chris Dailey and others from the Huskies' program showed up to Valley’s Thursday morning news conference to support her.
For Valley, a Vermont native who has said her years she spent at UConn were four of the best, it was a homecoming of sorts. She even warned the crowd that it might “get emotional.”
“I’m so excited and honored to be back in the state which is so special to me," she said. “I spent some of the most memorable times of my life here, and this is honestly a dream come true.”
Valley has been an assistant coach for 14 years. She has spent the last four years on the West Coast, spending two at Washington and two at Arizona. She has coached in three NCAA Tournaments, making deep runs — to the Sweet 16 and Final Four — twice. She played in four Final Fours at UConn, winning three National Championships.
Hartford is coming off three consecutive winning seasons. Valley replaces Kim McNeill, who was hired away by East Carolina.
Valley said she hopes her first team will be tough.
“I want to opponent to walk into the locker room being banged up, tired, and feeling like they just went to battle. That’s what I envision," she said. "That’s what I hope to portray to the teams that I coach. That’s tough.”
Phillips is filling a role at Cal left vacant when Charmin Smith was added to the New York Liberty's staff earlier this month. Smith spent 12 years with the Golden Bears.
Phillips joined Barnes' UA staff from Loyola Marymount, where she spent three years. She was also a coordinator of basketball operations at Seton Hall, where she worked with Hall of Fame coach Anne Donovan. As a player, Phillips spent one year at Georgia Tech before transferring to Xavier. While with the Musketeers, she went to the NCAA Tournament three times and won two Atlantic 10 titles.
At Arizona, Phillips worked primarily with post players Cate Reese, Dominique McBryde, Destiny Graham, and Semaj Smith. She was also the Wildcats' recruiting coordinator.
Now she'll join a Cal program that went 20-13 last season, losing to Baylor — the eventual National Champion — in the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona upset the Golden Bears Jan. 11 in Tucson, then lost in Berkeley on Feb. 24. That game went to overtime.