Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd to receive $1 million raise, pending Regents approval

Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will get a $1 million raise, earning a total school-paid package of $3.6 million next season, if the Arizona Board of Regents approves a new five-year contract during its meeting next Thursday in Flagstaff.

Saying it wanted to rework Lloyd’s contract after his “overwhelmingly successful” first season with the Wildcats, who went 33-4 and earned a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, the school proposed bumping Lloyd’s base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23.

Lloyd will continue to receive an extra $700,000 for non-coaching duties, giving him a total school-paid annual compensation of $3.6 million next season. He also is scheduled to received about $200,000 each from Nike and IMG, for a guaranteed package of about $4 million.

According to USA Today's coaching database, a $4 million package would have ranked 11th highest nationally last season.

As with his initial contract, which had the same terms that former UA coach Sean Miller was scheduled to receive, Lloyd will also receive $100,000 salary escalators every season. That means he’ll earn school-paid package of $3.7 million in 2023-24 up to $4.0 million in the final season of 2026-27.

However, it will cost Lloyd more if he decides to leave UA early. Proposed new buyout terms say Lloyd will have to pay the school $12 million if he leaves before the end of the 2023-24 season, while the initial agreement called for only a $5 million buyout if he left within his first two seasons.

Lloyd will have to pay $6 million if he leaves in the third year of the contract, and $2 million if in the fourth, fifth or in any additional years that might be given to him if NCAA sanctions hit the program.

UA, meanwhile, said it would pay Lloyd fully for his base salary and additional duties compensation through the length of the agreement if it fired him without cause, except it would pay only 80% of the amount owed for any additional years given as a result of NCAA sanctions.

If Lloyd is fired without cause, UA would pay him only to the date of termination and he would owe $200,000 penalty if he violated NCAA or Pac-12 regulations plus the amount of any performance bonuses earned during the violation period.

A longtime assistant coach at Gonzaga, Lloyd was hired to take over the Wildcats in April 2021, after the school fired Miller in the wake of years-long FBI and NCAA investigations. Under Lloyd's initial contract, UA was scheduled to pay Lloyd only 65% of his remaining salary and peripheral duties pay through the length of his contract if he was fired without cause.

“This modification of financial terms demonstrates Lloyd’s and UArizona’s commitment to each other and commitment to the success of the men’s basketball program,” UA’s proposal to the Regents said.

As in his initial contract, UA said it would propose a sixth year for Lloyd with a school-paid package of $4.1 million if NCAA sanctions stemming from actions before his arrival result in a postseason ban, the loss of two or more scholarships or other "material restrictions" in recruiting for a year. UA said a second extra contract year with a package of $4.2 million would be proposed if the sanctions are handed down for more than one year.

UA’s proposed academic and performance bonuses for Lloyd remain unchanged. He earned a total of $285,000 in performance bonuses last season, including $40,000 for winning a major national coach of the year award.

While leading UA to Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles in his first season as a head coach, Lloyd picked up national coach of the year honors from the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association.

In its proposal to the board, UA said it wished to rewrite Lloyd’s contract “based on Lloyd’s overwhelmingly successful first season as men’s basketball coach.” It also credited him for the development of Pac-12 award winners Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis and Dalen Terry.

In addition, UA said it was “not aware of any issues negatively affecting Lloyd’s continued employability, including but not limited to NCAA violations, claims or litigation related to his prior employment as an assistant coach, allegations of wrongdoing, or significant press controversies.”

The full breakdown of UA's proposed contract for Lloyd:

GUARANTEED PAY

(Includes base salary plus $700,000 annually from Arizona for peripheral duties, including speaking engagements and promotional activities. Also includes separate agreements with Nike and IMG for about $200,000 each.)

2022-23: $4.0 million

2023-24: $4.1 million

2024-25: $4.2 million

2025-26: $4.3 million

2026-27: $4.4 million

ACADEMIC BONUSES

Multi-year APR (retention and eligibility metric):

971 or above: $25,000

1000: $50,000

Cumulative GPA

3.00-3.29: $125,000

3.30-3.68: $175,000

3.69 or above: $200,000

PERFORMANCE BONUSES

Conference play

Pac-12 regular season title: $50,000

Pac-12 Tournament title: $50,000

NCAA Tournament (highest amount only)

$25,000 for second round appearance

$75,000 for Sweet 16

$125,000 for Elite Eight

$300,000 for Final Four

$800,000 for NCAA title

Final AP or coaches poll ranking (highest amount only)

Between 11-15: $20,000

Top 10: $30,000

Regular-season wins

Between 20-24: $20,000

25 or more: $40,000

Extras

(Not specified in new proposal but the following were the terms for Lloyd's initial contract in April 2021)

One courtesy car

Eight football season tickets and use of stadium suite

10 basketball season tickets

Five women’s basketball season tickets

Five Wildcat sports passes

Use of country club that is a UA partner

15 air charter seats and game tickets for postseason games in which charter travel is used

Seats for family at road games and one additional hotel room for in-season road trips

45 hours of noncommercial (charter) jet use for recruiting and other business activities

Salary pools

$1.05 million for three assistant coaches

$285,000 for other staffers (operations, on-campus recruiting and analytics). Does not include administrative assistants, managers and graduate assistants.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

