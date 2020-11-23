Arizona Wildcats' opener with NAU postponed because of positive Lumberjack test

Arizona's season opener against NAU for Wednesday will be postponed because of a positive test within the Lumberjack program, a source confirmed to the Star on Monday.

The news was first reported by Stadium, also quoting a source.

The game is expected to be made up at some point this season but a date is uncertain.

Because cancellations and other scheduling issues were expected because of COVID-19, the NCAA allowed teams to schedule up to 27 games but will require only 13 to be considered for the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are next scheduled to face Grambling State on Friday at 3 p.m. You can find a breakdown of Arizona's nonconference opponents here. The Wildcats' updated schedule is below:

ARIZONA'S 2020 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Wednesday: NAU — POSTPONED