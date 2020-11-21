Team-by-team preview of the Arizona Wildcats' nonconference basketball schedule

Arizona will play only seven nonconference games this season, after the NCAA lopped off four from the maximum number teams could play and pushed back the start of the season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 because of coronavirus concerns.

To create their new nonconference schedule, which now will be played entirely at McKale Center, the Wildcats pushed their Nov. 10 opener with NAU to Nov. 25, and moved a Nov. 12 date with Northern Colorado to Dec. 5.

UA also pulled out of the NIT Season Tip-Off, which was expected to move from New York to Florida but was eventually canceled, and opted instead to host its own multi-team event with Grambling State and UTEP.

Finally, UA postponed mid-November games against Loyola Marymount and Wyoming to future seasons, while moving a Dec. 12 game at Illinois to Dec. 11, 2021. Another road game, scheduled for Dec. 5 at Gonzaga, is expected to also be played sometime next season. Previously scheduled home games against Cal State Bakersfield, Cal Baptist and Montana remain unchanged.