Arizona Wildcats spring football preview, Part 2: Restocked QB room makes for multilayered competition

“It’s a matter of who’s going to be the guy that leads our team to the most amount of scores in practice,” Fisch said. “That’ll be the indicator. Can you drive the team? Can you lead the team? When you get behind the center and we’re having our scrimmages or we’re having our move-the-ball periods or we’re having those unscripted situations where your job is to go score, that’s what we’re going to keep track of. That’s what we’re going to (use to) determine who our starter is going to be.”

Fisch said Wednesday that the team will strive to have about 100 reps per practice and that 3-4 quarterbacks will have the opportunity to work against the defense — at least at the start.

“Then what we’ll try to do is, based upon who’s being the most productive, who’s doing the best, who’s got the best understanding of the scheme, that person will get more and more of the reps,” Fisch said.

So there will be a whittling-down process of sorts during spring ball. In addition to Plummer, Doyle and Cruz, three walk-ons are expected to participate: holdovers Luke Ashworth and Cameron Fietz and newcomer Nick Moore.

Although we expect Plummer, Doyle and Cruz to take the lead in spring, Fisch said he would give everyone a chance.