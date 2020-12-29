Arizona Wildcats to self-impose one-year postseason ban over NCAA infractions case

Arizona announced Tuesday it will impose a one-year postseason ban for its men's basketball program, saying it acknowledged that the NCAA's investigation found certain former staffers displayed "serious lapses in judgment."
It did not mention any behavior regarding head coach Sean Miller, who could still face penalties under NCAA's head coach responsibility rules. Nor did the release say whether UA would participate in the Pac-12 Tournament, which is technically considered part of the regular season.
Arizona's program was under FBI and NCAA investigation from 2017 until October, when the NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations.
After receiving the notice, Arizona referred its infractions case to the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process, which will result a non-appealable resolution that might match or surpass Arizona's self-imposed penalty. There is no timeline for the IARP to handle UA's cases, so it might be concluded well after this season.
Arizona was likely to receive at least a one-year ban anyway, in part because of the actions involving former assistant coach Book Richardson, who admitted receiving $20,000 in bribes from an agent. Oklahoma State received a one-year ban for a comparable infraction involving former assistant coach Lamont Evans.
UA's full statement read:
“The University of Arizona is self-imposing a one-year postseason ban on the UA Men’s Basketball program as a proactive measure in its ongoing NCAA enforcement process. The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the men's basketball staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behavior. It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved. This decision also reinforces the institution’s commitment to accountability and integrity as well as serving the best long-term interests of the university and the men’s basketball program.”
A statement from AD Dave Heeke said:
“The decision to self-impose a postseason ban was extremely difficult, as we recognize the impact that it has on our current student-athletes. We will continue to cooperate fully with the NCAA enforcement process and continue to support the hard-working young men in our men’s basketball program.”
Miller's statement:
“I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our Men’s Basketball program. Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.”
