Arizona's 2021-22 nonconference opponents, starting with NAU

Upside: The Lancers will continue let it fly after hitting 39.5% from 3-point range against Division I opponents last season, the fifth-best mark in the country. Ty Rowell returned from an ACL tear last season to make first-team all-WAC, shooting 39% from 3 against D-I teams while leading the conference in assists per game at 5.8.

Downside: The Lancers need to shoot well to protect themselves from what happens on the other end of the court. They were one of the country’s 40 worst defensive teams last season, allowing opponents to shoot 37.8% from 3 while ranking among the worst in defensive turnover percentage (16.1) plus block (5.8) and steal (6.4) percentages. They also don’t have the incentive of the NCAA Tournament, being still one year away from full Division I status.

He said it: “We’ve got great shooters. Our offense starts with the ability to spread the floor. And I think where we can grow is we’ve got more depth, we’ve got more versatility. I think we’re going to be able to come at people in waves. And we want to be an improved defensive team. We’ve got to put it all together this year and we feel we have the depth to do that.” — Croy, to WAC Digital Network.

Tennessee Volunteers