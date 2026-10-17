While Krivas (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Kharchenkov both had double-doubles to lead the way Friday, the Wildcats had six players in double-figure scoring, ran double point guards with Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit with some success for the second straight game — while also receiving their most efficient offensive effort from freshman Maksim Brnovic, who was playing just his second game ever in a U.S. arena.

While showing his comfort level has increased not just on the floor, but also on the interview podium, Kharchenkov indicated he can relate to Brnovic. Kharchenkov came straight over from his hometown Bayern Munich club in Germany before last season, while Brnovic is a native Montenegrin who played for Lithuania’s Zalgiris program last season.

Both have been creating a new home a long way from their homelands, yet Brnovic showed some of the same enthusiasm Friday, gesturing wildly to fans at one point after his 3-pointer rolled around the rim before going in.

“I like how he plays and I see a little bit of how I played at the beginning here,” Kharchenkov said. “You know, coming here from overseas, people don't understand that it's a 12-hour flight. It's not a two-hour drive from Tucson to Phoenix. It's a 12-hour flight, in the air.

“Think about that. If you say, ‘Yeah, mom, see you tomorrow,’ before that you have to fly 12 hours. So I really appreciate his enthusiasm at practices, his physicality. He’s ramped up, like enormous.”

While Brnovic is still notably thinner than the 6-7, 240-pound Kharchenkov, Brnovic says he has put on about 30 pounds on his 6-10 frame since arriving at Arizona. He is officially listed as having 210 pounds but said last month he had already hit 225.