By racking up 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and, essentially, one cameraman Friday at McKale Center, Ivan Kharchenkov appeared pretty much ready for the season.
“At first I thought it was a chair,” Kharchenkov said of his baseline collision during UA’s 82-67 exhibition win over San Diego State on Friday. “But then my own camera guy told me, ‘Yo, Ivan, I'm sorry.’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, it's OK.’ ”
Kharchenkov grimaced and spent a minute or two on the floor under the basket after the collision, just as he had while taking a blow to the, um, midsection three days earlier against San Francisco.
Afterward, Kharchenkov was asked if he had any thought of slowing down in an exhibition game to make sure he was healthy entering the season.
His words in response were no different than his actions.
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“Um, I don't know. Not really,” Kharchenkov said. “Obviously, if the ball goes out of bounds and I have to jump into the crowd, I'd probably not do that. But besides that, I would do anything else … Even though this is an exhibition game, I'll probably lose the habit of it (if not going all-out), and I obviously don't want that.
“I always want to fight 'til the last second, until the ball is out of bounds… getting a bump on the head, getting a scratch on the arm, I love it.”
Kharchenkov provided a particularly extreme version of how the Wildcats made up for their dreadful 34.7% shooting on Friday against the ever-defensive-minded Aztecs.
With San Diego State throwing out a variety of defenses and packing the paint to try to slow Kharchenkov and UA center Motiejus Krivas, the Wildcats countered with physicality and rebounding.
UA outrebounded SDSU 49-38 and scored 19 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds.
“To go against a defense of that caliber and score 82 points, I feel OK about it,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Of course, I would like to make a few more shots, and you guys know I don't love shooting 34.7 percent, but we took care of the ball, we offensively rebounded, and we got to the free throw line, and that's how you can still be efficient offensively."
Kharchenkov and freshman guard Caleb Holt powered their way inside at times, with Holt collecting 15 points, while Krivas led the Wildcats’ dominance on the glass and at the free-throw line.
Kharchenkov hit 1 of 6 3-pointers but made up for it by driving inside and doing just about everything else. Krivas was just 3-for-10 from the field but collected 15 rebounds, six of them on offense, and made his way to the free-throw line 14 times, hitting 11 free throws.
So Krivas, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, may be getting there, too.
“I thought Mo was great,” Lloyd said. “He obviously missed some shots around the basket that he'd love to have back because he's been so proficient at finishing all summer and fall.
“But the guy gets 15 rebounds, six on the offensive end, blocks four shots, and is 11-for-14 from the free-throw line. … I thought he was a dominant player in there.”
Lloyd said there are probably some balance and technique things that Krivas can work on, but it is still October, of course.
Everyone has work to do. Yet the Wildcats are already showing signs of having a diverse, Lloyd-style offensive attack despite returning just two players from their regular rotation last season.
While Krivas (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Kharchenkov both had double-doubles to lead the way Friday, the Wildcats had six players in double-figure scoring, ran double point guards with Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit with some success for the second straight game — while also receiving their most efficient offensive effort from freshman Maksim Brnovic, who was playing just his second game ever in a U.S. arena.
While showing his comfort level has increased not just on the floor, but also on the interview podium, Kharchenkov indicated he can relate to Brnovic. Kharchenkov came straight over from his hometown Bayern Munich club in Germany before last season, while Brnovic is a native Montenegrin who played for Lithuania’s Zalgiris program last season.
Both have been creating a new home a long way from their homelands, yet Brnovic showed some of the same enthusiasm Friday, gesturing wildly to fans at one point after his 3-pointer rolled around the rim before going in.
“I like how he plays and I see a little bit of how I played at the beginning here,” Kharchenkov said. “You know, coming here from overseas, people don't understand that it's a 12-hour flight. It's not a two-hour drive from Tucson to Phoenix. It's a 12-hour flight, in the air.
“Think about that. If you say, ‘Yeah, mom, see you tomorrow,’ before that you have to fly 12 hours. So I really appreciate his enthusiasm at practices, his physicality. He’s ramped up, like enormous.”
While Brnovic is still notably thinner than the 6-7, 240-pound Kharchenkov, Brnovic says he has put on about 30 pounds on his 6-10 frame since arriving at Arizona. He is officially listed as having 210 pounds but said last month he had already hit 225.
Also, and maybe just as importantly, Brnovic indicated he’s getting more comfortable.
“It feels really good,” Brnovic said of his game Friday. “When I came in the first time, I just brought the energy on both ends on the floor.”
He may not have much choice but to make himself comfortable. Not only is Brnovic adjusting to college basketball but also to the power forward position, even as he arrived more known for his perimeter skills.
Both Brnovic and Kharchenkov have to play power forward regularly because RJ Godfrey’s five-for-five lawsuit in Georgia remains in limbo.
At least for now, Godfrey is limited to working against his teammates in practice.
“Obviously we're hoping that RJ is going to be eligible,” Kharchenkov said. “I love his physicality in practice. I love how positive he stays, with his process taking even longer than we would like. I love him. He's a pretty good player, and that's why we want him even more.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe