While Mandaquit’s immediate family was not harmed — they used to run a roofing company in what is one of the country’s rainiest cities — he said he knows plenty of people on the Big Island and on Maui who were suffering.

“We had friends” who were, Mandaquit said. “When you live on an island like that, everybody knows each other. If it wasn't direct family, it was people that we knew, whether friends or through connections.”

So before the Wildcats were scheduled to fly to Maui on Saturday, Mandaquit spearheaded a T-shirt fundraiser and kicked in funds from his own foundation to help benefit those affected by all that adversity.

“This past hurricane season was a rough one,” Mandaquit said. “There were multiple big hurricanes, and my island got hit pretty hard. A lot of the smaller towns got almost completely wiped out. Unfortunately, there were some deaths involved, highways taken out, floods, and communities and neighborhoods destroyed.

“I’m just trying to shine light to that and help with those efforts.”

Mandaquit said he wound up selling about 350 shirts that had “ALOHA” across the front in the same font and colors as seen on the Wildcats’ uniforms, with Mandaquit’s name and No. 23 on the back. (Orders for the $40 shirts are no longer available.)

Also across the front of the shirts are the words “Pio ‘Ole Ke Kaua’ula,” a notable Hawaiian phrase about resilience that means light will not go out despite the mountain winds. Those sort of winds, which are known to blow down into Lahaina, played a significant role in the 2023 fire.