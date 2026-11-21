JJ Mandaquit knows the Hawaii you may have thought of.
Idyllic sandy beaches. Palm trees swinging in light tropical breezes. Stunning, diverse backdrops of volcanic landscapes. Laid-back vibes.
You know, like the scenes that ESPN cameras beam into your home every year during its coverage of the Maui Invitational.
But Mandaquit doesn’t always look at the Aloha State quite that way. Because he grew up there.
Before beginning a basketball journey that took him to Honolulu, Utah, Seattle and now Tucson, the Arizona sophomore point guard was raised in the notably non-touristy, rainy working-class town of Hilo, on Hawaii’s Big Island.
“I would say to everybody, that's the true, authentic Hawaii experience,” Mandaquit said. “You can see what Hawaii is, what it really is. There's no better place to grow up.”
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But, just like anywhere else, there is adversity in Hilo, and elsewhere in Hawaii.
It's not always sunny, in more ways than one.
“For sure,” he said. “I say that all the time, especially where I come from. Everybody sees the white sand beaches, the big hotels, the resorts. They think it's just palm trees and beaches.
“But Hawaii has some of its rough parts too. There's a lot of people who aren't as fortunate as I am, and kind of breaks my heart. So anything to give back and spread light to the community that raised me and made me who I am.”
Mandaquit has felt a particular need to give back lately, and he's doing just that.
Hilo and other parts of the Big Island were battered badly by hurricanes in August and September, while a raging 2023 wildfire largely destroyed the historic and well-loved town of Lahaina, about two miles south of where Maui Invitational games are played at the Lahaina Civic Center.
While Mandaquit’s immediate family was not harmed — they used to run a roofing company in what is one of the country’s rainiest cities — he said he knows plenty of people on the Big Island and on Maui who were suffering.
“We had friends” who were, Mandaquit said. “When you live on an island like that, everybody knows each other. If it wasn't direct family, it was people that we knew, whether friends or through connections.”
So before the Wildcats were scheduled to fly to Maui on Saturday, Mandaquit spearheaded a T-shirt fundraiser and kicked in funds from his own foundation to help benefit those affected by all that adversity.
“This past hurricane season was a rough one,” Mandaquit said. “There were multiple big hurricanes, and my island got hit pretty hard. A lot of the smaller towns got almost completely wiped out. Unfortunately, there were some deaths involved, highways taken out, floods, and communities and neighborhoods destroyed.
“I’m just trying to shine light to that and help with those efforts.”
Mandaquit said he wound up selling about 350 shirts that had “ALOHA” across the front in the same font and colors as seen on the Wildcats’ uniforms, with Mandaquit’s name and No. 23 on the back. (Orders for the $40 shirts are no longer available.)
Also across the front of the shirts are the words “Pio ‘Ole Ke Kaua’ula,” a notable Hawaiian phrase about resilience that means light will not go out despite the mountain winds. Those sort of winds, which are known to blow down into Lahaina, played a significant role in the 2023 fire.
On the back, underneath Mandaquit's name and number, is a quote from Psalm 27:1 about divine guidance and strength.
“Whom shall I fear?” it reads.
Mandaquit said all proceeds from the T-shirt fundraiser are going toward a Lahaina recovery fund, and that his Mandaquit Family Foundation would match the total and send that amount toward Big Island hurricane relief. He said local people and companies alike have chipped in to his foundation.
“Hawaii is an amazing community and I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of support,” Mandaquit said.
For the first time as a collegian, Mandaquit will also get a chance to play in front of all those friends and family members.
Even though Hilo is 130 miles from Lahaina and on a different island, he said he expected a large group of supporters on hand at the Lahaina Civic Center during the tournament.
Having left Hilo in sixth grade to pursue a higher level of basketball at Iolani School in Honolulu, then at Utah Prep as a high school sophomore, Mandaquit hasn’t received that sort of feeling in a while.
He said he once returned to Hawaii to play in a tournament with Utah Prep but has not played in his home state since then. He's also never played at the Lahaina Civic Center, even though he had family in Maui — and has never even seen a Maui Invitational game in person, either.
“It’s a hard tournament to get tickets to,” Mandaquit said. “Very expensive.”
But this week, he’ll get in the building and will play.
He'll be home, enjoying one thing in particular that he’s missed about Hawaii.
One thing that has nothing to do with beaches, palm trees or even a good local-style plate lunch.
“It’s the aloha spirit,” Mandaquit said. ”Friends and family — everybody’s family down there — and just the way people treat each other, how everybody looks out for one another, and takes care of each other. That’s what I miss.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe