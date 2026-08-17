“If it's something that excites you — going out and riding your bike every day or running or swimming or doing whatever — if you enjoy that, you can do well in the sport,” Matthew Riccitello said. “These endurance sports, they require a lot of training, and it's not quite as simple as the more you do, the better you are. But if you train a lot, you're gonna be good. And if you enjoy the training, it's easy to train a lot.”

Riccitello was still in middle school, at Doolen GATE, when he started cycling competitively. He raced as a junior while attending University High School. He attended the University of Arizona for one year, all online in the wake of COVID, before going all-in.

Seeing the world

Riccitello isn’t completely sure why he picked cycling. He’d been around the sport a lot because of his dad, and the Tour de France was always on TV in the summer.

“Maybe what drew me to it was it was different from running and swimming in that you could go a lot more places,” Riccitello said. “You can see a lot more on a bike than you can in a 30-minute run. Or swimming — you're just going back and forth in the pool.”

Oh, the places Riccitello has gone and seen.

Riccitello was 15 the first time he flew solo to Europe — first Belgium, then the Netherlands — for a four-week stint with USA Cycling. He described the experience as intimidating and nerve-wracking but also exciting.

“If it weren't for cycling,” he said, “I wouldn't have gotten those experiences.”