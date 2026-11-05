"Under the plain text of the bylaws, he is eligible," the complaint said, saying UA must adhere to the bylaws and is therefore breaching them as a member of the NCAA. "Its agreements with Godfrey likewise require it to administer his participation in its basketball program in accordance with the Manual. By declining to certify Godfrey under terms of Bylaw 12.6, the University is breaching those obligations."

Godfrey's complaint also clarified that he is not suing the NCAA, just seeking an order requiring UA "to perform its own contractual obligations to him" as soon as possible.

"Basketball season has begun," the complaint read. "Every game Godfrey misses is a game he can never get back. He therefore seeks a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction and ultimately a permanent injunction and specific performance requiring the University to certify him as eligible."

Godfrey initially did win eligibility when his Georgia five-for-five case received a preliminary injunction in August, but UA did not clear him to play in its August exhibition games in Lithuania because it was concerned the NCAA could later retroactively penalize the school.

That became a moot point in September when the Georgia Court of Appeals granted the NCAA a stay on the injunction that still stands.

Last month, Godfrey jumped from Georgia and into a Texas five-for-five case, but earlier this week he and other plaintiffs who had originally been part of lawsuits elsewhere were denied an injunction.

However, the majority of five-for-five plaintiffs around the country are eligible and have been cleared by their schools, potentially giving Godfrey's attorneys more leverage.