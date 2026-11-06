Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd made it all the way until Feb. 9 last season until a loss finally hit him in the gut, but he's already felt it twice with his new team.
One blow was only an exhibition game, a Wildcat loss in August to the Lithuanian “B” team, but that hardly mattered to Lloyd.
That one hit hard, as did the Wildcats’ 84-75 loss to UCLA in their season opener Monday in Las Vegas.
“I mean, listen, losses suck,” Lloyd said Thursday, after Arizona rebounded with a 104-84 win over Cal Poly at McKale Center. “I didn't sleep good in Lithuania after we lost. I didn't sleep good when we got back from Vegas. I was pretty tired 'til today.
“It takes a lot out of you, and you're in a mode where you're just trying to figure it out, making it as simple as you can for the guys, so you can actually create achievable things.”
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Lloyd said the Wildcats “had some conversations” after the UCLA game, taking a light practice day on Tuesday but picking up the intensity as the week went on.
On Wednesday, “we did a normal practice and got after it a little bit, and even (before Thursday’s game) in shootaround we got after it a little bit more than normally we do on game days.
“We're trying to fight for our identity right now, so I feel like we gotta like keep at it, keep at it, keep at it, and then that feeling's gonna come.”
For several of the Wildcats, it did right away Thursday. Certainly for UA center Motiejus Krivas, who was held to only four shot attempts against UCLA but poured in a career-high 30 against Cal Poly by making 10 of 13 field goals and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Then there were freshmen Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes enjoying the chance to retool at home. Holt had just seven points on 2-for-7 shooting against UCLA but had 11 points over the first 11 minutes of Thursday’s game before finishing with 21 on 8-for-13 shooting.
During what was also his college debut against UCLA, Holmes missed both field goals he tried and finished with just one point. Playing off the bench again on Thursday while Lloyd again started Bryce James, Holmes hit his first attempt, a 3-pointer, to give UA a 33-20 lead with 8:32 left in the first half.
Thirty seconds later, he made a layup on the break, and he was off.
“It felt great,” Holmes said. “I feel like my teammates prior to the UCLA game were just telling me to be confident in my shot. When I knocked it down, it felt amazing. Just to finally hit one, and know that all the work that I put in is working.”
Lloyd said he was happy to see Holmes find some success, but indicated the freshman still has plenty to do on the other side of the court.
“I hope defensively he kind of settles in and quits making up his own rules… kind of hustling around,” Lloyd said Thursday. “It’s not from a lack of effort. It's just we gotta understand we have a plan for a reason, and at this level of basketball, if you make a mistake, two passes later, a guy might get an open 3, and that's what happened on some of those situations.
“So it’s getting that experience and learning from it. It’s also really important to build confidence while you're doing that. Hopefully, his confidence takes a little bit of a jump today because he's going to be a really important player for us this season.”
Lloyd said it’s a fine line with all players, giving them freedom to make decisions and take risks, but also doing so with discipline.
“If I get these guys so wound tight that they're afraid to make a decision, it's the opposite,” Lloyd said. “You’ve got to be really calculated with the decisions you make…. we’ve just probably got to be a little smarter with some of the decisions.”
The production of Krivas and the UA freshman wings took a little pressure off forward Ivan Kharchenkov, who had 38 points as the Wildcats’ only consistent threat against UCLA, and then posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on Thursday against Cal Poly.
Together on Thursday, the Wildcats shot 54.5% from the field, outrebounded Cal Poly 44-30 and took 15 more trips to the free-throw line, making 28 of 36 free throws. The Wildcats also scored 25 points off 19 Cal Poly turnovers, though the Mustangs managed to hit 16 of 37 3-pointers (43.2%) to keep the game from turning into a blowout.
During Thursday's game, Lloyd went deep in his bench while he searched for other solutions and improvements to a rotation that still lacks power forward RJ Godfrey, whose attorneys filed a lawsuit earlier Thursday against UA and the Arizona Board of Regents for not certifying him according to rules in the NCAA Manual.
Without Godfrey, Lloyd has been playing Kharchenkov at power forward while generally going with a smaller look – but he also played backup centers Ugnius Jarusevicius (seven minutes) and Evan Otten (nine) in an effort to see what else might develop.
Otten had seven rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block, though neither he nor Jarusevicius took a shot against the Mustangs.
“I'm kind of waiting for one of them to step up,” Lloyd said. “Even got a few rebounds, which is nice, but you're just looking for them to figure out what their niche is going to be. You can give them some ideas, but I've just always felt it's so much more effective when the player can get over that hump themselves.
“I just want their Arizona moment to come because ... when you have that moment, man, your sense of belonging really jumps. And once that sense of belonging jumps, it's amazing how other things can fall into place. But it’s not easy to get.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe