Then there were freshmen Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes enjoying the chance to retool at home. Holt had just seven points on 2-for-7 shooting against UCLA but had 11 points over the first 11 minutes of Thursday’s game before finishing with 21 on 8-for-13 shooting.

During what was also his college debut against UCLA, Holmes missed both field goals he tried and finished with just one point. Playing off the bench again on Thursday while Lloyd again started Bryce James, Holmes hit his first attempt, a 3-pointer, to give UA a 33-20 lead with 8:32 left in the first half.

Thirty seconds later, he made a layup on the break, and he was off.

“It felt great,” Holmes said. “I feel like my teammates prior to the UCLA game were just telling me to be confident in my shot. When I knocked it down, it felt amazing. Just to finally hit one, and know that all the work that I put in is working.”

Lloyd said he was happy to see Holmes find some success, but indicated the freshman still has plenty to do on the other side of the court.

“I hope defensively he kind of settles in and quits making up his own rules… kind of hustling around,” Lloyd said Thursday. “It’s not from a lack of effort. It's just we gotta understand we have a plan for a reason, and at this level of basketball, if you make a mistake, two passes later, a guy might get an open 3, and that's what happened on some of those situations.

“So it’s getting that experience and learning from it. It’s also really important to build confidence while you're doing that. Hopefully, his confidence takes a little bit of a jump today because he's going to be a really important player for us this season.”