“With Koa, man, we're just here supporting him,” UA assistant coach T.J. Benson said. “Everything from the jump has been (being) 100% committed to the draft, go through the process, get your feedback. And you know what? If you're a top 20 guy, you gotta go. But at the end of the day, it's on him.

“We're not pushing anything, any kind of narratives or anything like that. What these guys are trying to do is not easy.”

But, Peat says, it is fun. Peat said it was “really cool” to go through the predraft process with players he had grown up with, and talking to teams.

While he struggled in shooting drills early in the week, shooting 50% off the dribble but only 28.0% in the 3-point star drill and 24.0% in a spot-up shooting at 24.0%, Peat shrugged it off.

“I didn't shoot it well on Monday but if you have bad shooting days, sometimes you can't really get too high or too low about it,” Peat said. “I’m just continuing to work on that, not letting it try to consume me, knowing that I can do other things on the court to affect the game, affect winning. I feel like I've won my whole career, and I feel like I can do that at the NBA stage, as well.”

After shooting 53.8% from two-point range at Arizona in 2025-26, mostly within 15 feet of the basket, Peat said he has been working out in Los Angeles with player development coach Chris Johnson.

Peat said he’s been working on both his midrange shooting and his 3-point shooting, along with ballhandling and conditioning, but said he wasn’t necessarily trying to change his shooting mechanics all that much.