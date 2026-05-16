CHICAGO — After each of his first two seasons at Arizona, Jaden Bradley jumped into the NBA Draft without making hardly a splash.
Usually not announcing his moves in and out of the draft pool, Bradley quietly gathered feedback in 2024 and 2025, then returned to the Wildcats and added something to his game each season.
He moved from an efficient two-way, combo guard player off the bench behind Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love as a sophomore in 2023-24, to a starting point guard facilitating often for Love as a junior in 2024-25, then as a floor general as a senior in 2025-26.
Now he’s back in the draft pool. But it’s much different this time.
There’s no getting out this time, even if Bradley wanted to.
“I don’t have any eligibility left, so I’m all in,” Bradley said during the NBA Combine, which concluded Saturday. “I’m just competing, trying to give myself the best opportunity to play at the next level.”
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Bradley appeared to help his stock at the NBA Combine this week. In shooting drills, he hit 63.3% off the dribble, 48.0% in a 3-point “star drill" (zig-zagging to various spots on the perimeter) and 40.0% of his spot-up shots.
Then he led Team Carpenter to a 95-84 win over Team Adams on in a five-on-five scrimmage Wednesday, collecting 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 3 for 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
“Watching him play, how he controlled the game and represented himself, it was pretty impressive,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said at the combine Thursday, having watched Bradley’s Wednesday game on ESPN2.
Bradley also played off the ball at times during his second game Thursday, with nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Over the two games, he averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 turnovers while shooting 42.9% from the field.
Some of his contributions weren't visible in box scores.
“Jaden Bradley showed off his Big 12 Player of the Year credentials with a superb all-around outing at the NBA Draft Combine,” posted Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. “Fighting over screens, picking up full court, passing out of pick-and-roll and scoring at the rim, looking like an ideal NBA backup point guard.”
The Combine games were a new experience. Bradley never actually reached either a G League camp or NBA Combine during his previous two tests of the draft, mostly working out privately and meeting with teams.
This time, he found himself on a team with some familiar faces — he was even a teammate of Houston’s Emanuel Sharp — but with little chance to learn plays or tendencies before hitting the floor at Wintrust Arena.
Bradley said his temporary teammates discussed some basic “ball-screen stuff” and went from there.
“It's different from doing workouts,” Bradley said. “The games are intense. Everybody's trying to prove why they should belong at the next level.
“It’s a new environment, new atmosphere, new game, new rules and stuff like that. Kind of a pickup flow, ball screen continuity and stuff like that.”
Bradley is more familiar with the interview aspect of the combine. He said he couldn’t even remember how many teams he spoke with during his first two times in the predraft process, but that he’s aware of the importance they bring.
“There’s a lot of people in the room and they’re asking questions,” Bradley said. “They just want to get to know you, see what kind of person you are, because you're going to be with them for 82 (games) and hopefully more for the playoffs. "
Bradley said he could offer an NBA team a high-level defender at multiple positions, a guy who loves to push the tempo, be a floor general who gets “my bigs and shooters involved.”
Basically, the sort of thing he did this season while leading the Wildcats to the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, then on to the Final Four.
Bradley said he doesn’t necessarily emulate the game of any one NBA player but takes “bits and pieces” from several of them.
“I love the way that Jrue Holiday plays defense," Bradley said. "I love DeAaron Fox’s speed and (Tyrese) Haliburton’s passing. I try to emulate different players’ games. I don't feel like there's one player that I play like.”
Besides, Bradley brings some pretty unique cred: He's been part of championship teams in three power conferences. As a freshman at Alabama in 2022-23, Bradley helped the Crimson Tide to a 31-win season and SEC title. As a sophomore at Arizona in 2023-24, he was the sixth man of the Wildcats’ Pac-12 title team, and as a senior, he led UA to the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships.
“WINNER,” UA assistant coach TJ Benson posted over Givony's tweet on Bradley.
But for as much as Bradley has given the Wildcats before his final jump in the draft, he characteristically dished credit back to them.
Three years gave Bradley the chance to absorb plenty, making him an expected draft pick for the first time in his career.
“I feel like coach Lloyd and his staff kind of prepared me for this moment with all the fundamentals and all the concepts. It’s kind of translating,” he said. “And the people who have come through Arizona and have been through the league that I had conversations with were giving me tips and advice.
“So everything's just adding up and I'm excited to get this chance.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe