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CHICAGO — After each of his first two seasons at Arizona, Jaden Bradley jumped into the NBA Draft without making hardly a splash.

Usually not announcing his moves in and out of the draft pool, Bradley quietly gathered feedback in 2024 and 2025, then returned to the Wildcats and added something to his game each season.

He moved from an efficient two-way, combo guard player off the bench behind Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love as a sophomore in 2023-24, to a starting point guard facilitating often for Love as a junior in 2024-25, then as a floor general as a senior in 2025-26.

Now he’s back in the draft pool. But it’s much different this time.

There’s no getting out this time, even if Bradley wanted to.

“I don’t have any eligibility left, so I’m all in,” Bradley said during the NBA Combine, which concluded Saturday. “I’m just competing, trying to give myself the best opportunity to play at the next level.”

Bradley appeared to help his stock at the NBA Combine this week. In shooting drills, he hit 63.3% off the dribble, 48.0% in a 3-point “star drill" (zig-zagging to various spots on the perimeter) and 40.0% of his spot-up shots.

Then he led Team Carpenter to a 95-84 win over Team Adams on in a five-on-five scrimmage Wednesday, collecting 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 3 for 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

“Watching him play, how he controlled the game and represented himself, it was pretty impressive,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said at the combine Thursday, having watched Bradley’s Wednesday game on ESPN2.