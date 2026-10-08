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Tipoff time and TV coverage for Arizona's upcoming games with Cal Poly and Incarnate Word are set now that TNT Sports has announced its national college basketball schedule.

The Wildcats, which already were set to open against UCLA in Las Vegas on TNT on Nov. 2, are also going to be on TruTV and HBO Max for their Nov. 5 home game against Cal Poly and a Dec. 28 home game against Incarnate Word.

TNT and TruTV will not pick up any of Arizona's Big 12 games, which are typically picked by media partners who have higher priority, such as ESPN, Fox/FSI and CBS.

The Big 12's full schedule of times and coverages is expected to be announced next week. That would complete UA's schedule for 2026-27, for which dates and opponents are set but not all the times and TV coverage.

As of now, here's how the Wildcats' 2026-27 schedule looks:

Preseason exhibitions

– Tue. Oct. 13, San Francisco, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

– Fri. Oct. 16, San Diego State, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

– Fri. Oct. 23, Eastern Washington, at McKale Center, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

Nonconference games

– Mon. Nov. 2, UCLA, in Las Vegas, 8 p.m., TNT/TruTV/HBO Max

– Thu. Nov. 5, Cal Poly, at McKale Center, 8:30 p.m., TruTV/HBO Max

– Tue. Nov. 10, NAU, at McKale Center