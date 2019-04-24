A federal jury on Wednesday saw videotape of aspiring agent Christian Dawkins, above, describing his relationship with UA's Sean Miller to an undercover FBI agent in 2017.

 Seth Wenig / AP Photo

A federal judge will be asked Thursday to reconsider allowing Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Sean Miller to testify in an ongoing federal bribery trial after videotape was shown to a jury of aspiring agent Christian Dawkins bragging about his relationship with Miller and former UA assistant coach Book Richardson.

The video, recorded in the summer of 2017 on a yacht docked in Manhattan, included Dawkins, co-conspirator Munish Sood, confidential informant Marty Blazer, and undercover FBI agent Jeff DeAngelo.

For a half hour Wednesday, the jury was shown transcripts and video of the conversation, in which Dawkins, Sood and Blazer discussed their plan to launch a network of schools and coaches that they could control. The coaches, in exchange, would funnel players to them for professional representation.

Dawkins is on trial for the second time in six months. A federal jury in October found him guilty of wire fraud, and he now faces felony bribery charges for, prosecutors say, paying college assistant coaches to funnel their recruits to his company for representation.

Star correspondent Adam Zagoria was in court. Here are his updates:

This story will be updated.

ESPN reported in Feb. 2018 that Miller discussed paying Deandre Ayton $100,000 to play for the Wildcats, and Miller denied the report in a statement he made six days later.

Miller's statement included: "On this point I cannot remain silent in light of media reports that have impugned the reputation of me, the university and sullied the reputation of a tremendous young man, Deandre Ayton, let me be very very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona. In fact, I never even met or spoke to Christian Dawkins until after Deandre publicly announced that he was coming to our school. Any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate false and defamatory.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles