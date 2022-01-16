Blown lead, questionable calls kept Wildcats from pulling off rare Oregon sweep

Arizona is 12-2 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play this season; given the nature of both losses and how much basketball is left, neither defeat is likely to hurt the Wildcats in March. Arizona is 12th in NET rating, with home games against Utah and Colorado up next.

This week, Barnes said she will focus on the little things that the Wildcats can control: limiting turnovers, “making passes on balance, not forcing a shot down the stretch," she said.

"The controllable things are losing a 17-point lead. There were times we could have put Oregon away and we know we can score at any time against them, and we weren't able to score the ball," she said. "We know we had stops, but we weren't able to score times and we let them go on runs. And I think those are things that we have to get better at, but we will get better.”

The highlights

Pellington may have had the best weekend of any Wildcat, scoring 26 total points and having the biggest moment: A game-winning shot over Oregon State on Thursday night.

There was no doubt that Pellington would be taking the final shot, a mid-range jumper.