Seen and heard from Arizona's 50-point Wednesday night win over Omaha.
A Horse’s Program
Arizona icons often find themselves sitting courtside at McKale Center for UA basketball games.
The notable celebrity at McKale Center Wednesday night had rich and bright white hair and, no, it wasn’t Lute Olson. Arizona alumnus, Nogales native and world-class horse trainer Bob Baffert sat in the seats that are typically occupied by UA President Robert Robbins, across from the visiting bench. Since winning his first Breeder’s Cup race in 1992, Baffert’s horses have won five Kentucky Derbys, seven Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes.
On Wednesday, Baffert and icon horse trainer Todd Pletcher, who’s also a UA grad, were special guests and spoke at the UA’s 46th annual Global Symposium on Racing. During the 90-minute session, Baffert and Pletcher provided insight to their lives growing up and the route they took to become horse trainers.
Gold jersey winner
Arizona sophomore guard Jemarl Baker Jr. won the gold jersey in practice for the week. The gold jersey is given to the top performer.
The big number
5
Days until Phoenix Suns center and former Arizona standout Deandre Ayton returns to the team. Ayton is serving a 25-game suspension after testing positive for a diuretic, which violates the NBA’s anti-drug policy. Ayton is scheduled to return Dec. 17, when the Phoenix Suns play the Clippers in Los Angeles.
She’s 'Made for It'
On Jan. 29, 2018, the Star went into UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes’ office at McKale Center to record an episode of “The Wildcast” podcast.
Barnes asked if it was easy to do a podcast. (Well, it is and it isn’t).
Nearly two years and a WNIT championship later, Barnes introduced “Made for It: The Adia Barnes Podcast” earlier this week. Her first episode is a one-on-one interview with Sean Miller.
Barnes plans to interview key figures around the Arizona athletic department, whether it’s coaches, players or athletic director Dave Heeke.
“People don’t get to know Coach (Mike) Candrea, Sean — behind the scenes,” Barnes said. “I think all the coaches are just more guarded and it’s human nature. … So I thought behind the scenes and talking about things and picking their brain. I love to do it because I learn so much stuff from Sean and from Coach Candrea, so I thought it’d be a cool idea that people would like to hear.”
And then there five
On Nov. 28, there were 31 undefeated basketball teams in the country — including Arizona. Now, only five remain:
Liberty (11-0)
San Diego State (10-0)
Ohio State (9-0)
Auburn (8-0)
Duquesne (8-0)
The two Pac-12 teams with the longest undefeated start to the year, Arizona and Colorado, entered the loss column over the weekend as the Cats lost to Baylor and Colorado fell on the road at No. 2 Kansas.
Arizona’s 9-0 start to the year was its best since 2014-15, when the Wildcats started out 12-0. The year before, the Cats didn’t lose their first game until Feb. 1.
Just a bit outside…
FOR A CHANCE TO WIN $10K!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/t6sgqwGfLZ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 12, 2019
At halftime, one lucky fan had a chance to win $10,000 if he could hit a shot from half court. Let’s just say he probably could have used a bit more practice.
The rise of Koloko
With Stone Gettings (concussion) still sidelined, freshman center Christian Koloko has seen his minutes rise, as well as his productivity. After showcasing a behind-the-back pass and his shot-blocking ability, Koloko was at it again against Omaha.
In the span of 20 seconds in Wednesday’s second half, the 7-footer slammed home a dunk, blocked a shot while hardly lifting his feet off the ground and then fired a fast-break pass to teammate Josh Green.
Doin' work on both ends of the floor. ⬅️➡️This slam-swat-slam sequence for @APlayersProgram is the @OpusBank #12Best Moment of the game. #Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/QXfKHWgigL— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 12, 2019
— Justin Spears and Alec White