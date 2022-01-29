By the numbers: How No. 3 Arizona won Saturday's 'rock fight' vs. ASU

It wasn’t pretty, but the third-ranked Arizona Wildcats took care of business Saturday against ASU, winning 67-56 at McKale Center.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd called the game a “rock fight”, and the Wildcats were able to wear down the Sun Devils late with their rebounding edge, free-throw efficiency and key defensive stops.

Here’s how Arizona bounced back to beat its rival.

2 of 15: The game could not have started worse from a scoring perspective for the Wildcats. Arizona made just two of their first 15 shots and ASU jumped out to a 15-8 lead midway through the first half.

Luckily for UA, ASU wasn’t able to take full advantage, turning the ball over 11 times in the half and allowing UA to remain within single digits.

12-4: Over the final four minutes of the first half, Arizona went on a 12-4 run to tie the game at 32-32 going into the break.

26 for 32: Even when the shots weren’t falling, Arizona still managed to get to the free-throw line early and often. The team went 26 for 32 (81%) for the game — the second-most attempts this season — compared to 8 for 15 (53%) by ASU.