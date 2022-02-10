By the numbers: How No. 4 Arizona handled Washington State in Pullman

The No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats cruised by the red-hot Washington State Cougars 72-60 Thursday night in Pullman.

Arizona shot 49% from the field, while the Cougars were held to 34% and 8 for 32 (25%) from 3-point range.

How did the Wildcats win their 21st game of Tommy Lloyd's first season? These statistics tell the story:

9: Games between Bennedict Mathurin’s last 20-point performance and Thursday night. Mathurin, who was recently named to the 30-player Naismith Trophy midseason watch list for the top player in college basketball, scored 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 3 for 6 from 3-point range, while tallying five rebounds and four assists. The previous time Mathurin scored 20-plus points was on Jan. 3 against Washington.