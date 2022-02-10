 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
By the numbers: How No. 4 Arizona handled Washington State in Pullman
BY THE NUMBERS

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin leaps over Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye for a dunk during Thursday's second half.

 Geoff Crimmins, Associated PRess

The No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats cruised by the red-hot Washington State Cougars 72-60 Thursday night in Pullman.

Arizona shot 49% from the field, while the Cougars were held to 34% and 8 for 32 (25%) from 3-point range. 

How did the Wildcats win their 21st game of Tommy Lloyd's first season? These statistics tell the story:

9: Games between Bennedict Mathurin’s last 20-point performance and Thursday night. Mathurin, who was recently named to the 30-player Naismith Trophy midseason watch list for the top player in college basketball, scored 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 3 for 6 from 3-point range, while tallying five rebounds and four assists. The previous time Mathurin scored 20-plus points was on Jan. 3 against Washington. 

81%:  Arizona reserve center Oumar Ballo’s field-goal percentage in Pac-12 road games this season; the Gonzaga transfer is 26 for 32 from the field in six conference matchups on the road. Ballo has posted back-to-back double-figure scoring performances with 10 points on Thursday and 13 against Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe. 

13-2: Arizona finished the first half on a 13-2 run to enter the halftime break with a 33-20 lead. The Cougars’ seven-minute scoring drought began at 8:12 and didn’t end until guard Michael Flowers notched a basket with 1:05 left in the first half. During that span, UA guard Kerr Kriisa splashed back-to-back 3-pointers, Pelle Larsson scored a lay-up and Azuolas Tubelis hit a pair of free throws. 

22: Bench points for Arizona, while Washington State finished with 16. Arizona held a 22-4 advantage in bench points midway through the second half, but WSU forward Noah Williams scored eight points in the final seven minutes. 

38: Combined turnovers by Arizona over its last two games, including 18 in Pullman. The 38 turnovers is tied for the most Arizona has posted in a two-game stretch, matching the Washington and Tennessee games in December. 

3: Shot clock violations committed by Washington State on Thursday night, contributing to its nine turnovers. 

3-12-5: Statline (three points, 12 rebounds, five rebounds) for UA forward Dalen Terry. The dozen rebounds is a career-high for the second-year wing. Terry suffered a left wrist injury to begin the second half, but quickly returned. He played 29 minutes. 

22:51: Time elapsed until Washington State made its first 3-pointer of the game. The Cougars shot 0 for 12 from beyond the arc and didn’t make their first one until the 17:09 mark in the second half. 

12: Years since Washington State last beat the Wildcats in Pullman. Arizona has now won 10 straight against the Cougars at Beasley Coliseum dating back to then-head coach Sean Miller’s first season in 2010, when Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson played at WSU. 

72: Blocks Arizona center Christian Koloko has recorded this season so far. Koloko joined Loren Woods, Channing Frye and Anthony Cook as Wildcats to have at least 70 blocks in a season. Along with four blocks, Koloko ended Thursday night with six points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

