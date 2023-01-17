Cats' swings have been wild this season; UA's statistical splits illustrate why

When marquee visitors USC and UCLA come to McKale Center this weekend for what will be the second-to-last time ever in Pac-12 play, the electricity is guaranteed.

A hair-raising finish, however, is not.

That’s not the way the Wildcats roll these days.

Arizona (15-3) has played in only two one-possession games all season, using last-second defense to shut down Creighton 81-79 in the Maui Invitational final and Washington in a 70-67 win at McKale Center on Jan. 5. The Wildcats also held firm in a physical, seesaw 75-70 win over Tennessee at McKale on Dec. 17.

In nearly every other game, Arizona has either won really big … or lost really bad.

Only five of UA’s 18 games have been decided by single digits. The Wildcats’ average victory margin is 16.9 points, and their average losing margin is 15.7.

They’re either really on … or really off.

Over the past two weeks, the Wildcats have been much more off on the second game of a weekend, losing to Washington State 74-61 on Jan. 7 and Oregon 87-68 on Jan. 14.

“I felt like these last two Saturdays, for whatever reason, we just got a little bit fatigued in stretches — and certain players more than others,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said on his weekly radio show Monday. “We’ve got to address that one.”

With the help of UA-provided statistical breakdowns separating the Wildcats’ wins and losses, it’s fairly easy to identify things that change drastically between them. (Because of the small sample size, the differences in Arizona’s stats between Thursdays and Saturdays over the past two weeks are comparable to those in Pac-12 wins and Pac-12 losses overall).

Here’s some of the biggest differences:

Points scored

All wins: 88.8

Pac-12 wins: 76.5

Losses (all Pac-12): 65.0

The overall win stats, especially the overall scoring numbers, can be deceiving because six of Arizona’s games have been against teams ranked over 200 by Kenpom.

The Wildcats dropped 117 points on Nicholls State in their opener, then went on to beat four other mid- or low-major teams with 93 or more points. Their 101-93 win over Cincinnati in the first round of the Maui Invitational was the only other time they have scored 90 or more points this season.

Slower-paced, more defensive-minded teams have also pulled the Wildcats’ scoring numbers down in recent weeks. USC and UCLA will likely do the same this weekend.

“I think they’re opportunistic, and they’re running, but I think their teams are most comfortable in the half-court offensively,” Lloyd said of the Trojans and Bruins. “So we’ve just got to play the way we play, and it’s not about playing fast to play fast. For us, it’s about trying to get into our flow and get our rhythm going, and we can also do that in a half-court game.”

Field-goal percentage

All wins: 52.4

Pac-12 wins: 43.9

Losses (all Pac-12): 34.8

3-point FG percentage

All wins: 37.9

Pac-12 wins: 29.6

Losses: 21.8

The Wildcats’ shooting percentages have been down literally player by player in losses, with center Oumar Ballo the most consistent. Ballo shot an absurd 79.4% over three Maui Invitational games. He is shooting 68.1% in wins, 54.1% in Pac-12 wins and 57.6% in UA’s three losses.

FG percentage defense

All wins: 40.3

Pac-12 wins: 40.3

Losses: 45.2

3-point percentage defense

All wins: 31.5

Pac-12 wins: 24.5

Losses: 37.6

In Arizona’s Pac-12 losses, Utah hit 9 of 25 3-pointers, Washington State hit 12 of 28 3-pointers and Oregon hit 53.1% overall from the floor.

Assist-field goal ratio

All wins: .677

Pac-12 wins: .780

Losses: .594

Since they rely heavily on passing and movement, the Wildcats’ assist-to-field goal ratio can be a key indicator of how well their offense is functioning. Arizona had only nine assists on 20 made field goals (.450) in their loss to Washington State, and 14 to 24 (.583) against Oregon.

Kerr Kriisa 3-point percentage

All wins: 41.1

Pac-12 wins: 28.6

Losses: 16.0

Pelle Larsson FG percentage

All wins: 44.1

Pac-12 wins: 32.0

Losses: 23.1

Cedric Henderson scoring average

All wins: 7.9

Pac-12 wins: 6.5

Losses: 2.3

While starting off guard Courtney Ramey hit a shooting slump over the first three post-Christmas Pac-12 games — combining for 4-of-20 shooting against ASU Washington and WSU — some areas of production by Kriisa, Larsson and Henderson have swung more widely between wins and losses.