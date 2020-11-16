Ex-Wildcat Nico Mannion eager to show it was a mistake to drop him down mock draft boards

“Definitely,” Mannion said. “I mean, where I’m slotted, I feel I’m better than that. But I get it. They base it off college, they base it off certain stuff. So it makes sense. I understand why I’m slotted there.”

While Mannion was Arizona’s second-leading scorer last season, his assist-turnover ratio was just 1.7-1 in Pac-12 play and he wasn’t an efficient shooter against good competition.

Mannion shot 36.5% overall and 30.9% from 3 in Pac-12 games, and while he shot 8 for 14 in an early-season home against Illinois, Mannion combined to shoot just 6 for 34 (and 2 for 15 from 3) in marquee nonconference games against Baylor and Gonzaga.

Mannion did suffer a back injury in the Wooden Legacy that has been attributed to his Baylor and Gonzaga struggles, and may have also contributed to a lack of confidence and/or rhythm into the conference season.

But the numbers are still the numbers, and Mannion has been spending much of the protracted predraft process trying to offset them.