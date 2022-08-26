Kerr Kriisa, 'talking trash,' scores 14 points for Estonia in loss to Luka Doncic and Slovenia

Arizona's Kerr Kriisa received his crack at NBA All-Star Luka Doncic on Thursday and, not surprisingly, didn't back down.

Kriisa scored 14 points in Estonia's 104-83 loss to Doncic and Slovenia in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying game Thursday, and reportedly went after Doncic verbally early in the game.

According to a report in Basketball News, that may have backfired.

"Estonia was leading late in the first quarter, 23-18, until Kerr Kriisa started talking trash to Doncic," Basketball News reported. "Soon after, Doncic led Slovenia on a 17-0 run, giving them a 35-23 lead."

Doncic finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists while Kriisa scored his 14 points while hitting 4 of 11 3-pointers, and dished five assists to four turnovers.

Earlier this summer, Arizona teammate Pelle Larsson faced Doncic in Sweden's 84-81 loss to Slovenia in the qualifiers, collecting seven points and four rebounds while guarding Doncic often.

Thursday's game was Kriisa's first game in the World Cup qualifiers, since he missed games against Israel and Germany earlier this summer while working out at Arizona. He left UA earlier this month to prepare for national team play, and wound up starting Thursday's game.

UA's other Estonian player, freshman big man Henri Veesaar, has reported to Tucson for the start of fall semester while Kriisa is beginning the semester remotely.