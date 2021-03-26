'McDonald time': Ranking Aari McDonald's timeless performances with the Wildcats

She said it: “I liked the way my team fought despite the outcome. We definitely have things to work on, but we definitely showed a lot of fight.” — McDonald

Put a ring on it

Opponent: No. 3 Oregon

When: March 7, 2020

Where: Las Vegas

Final stats: 34 points (14-25 FG), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 turnovers

What went down: Oregon was a buzzsaw during the 2019-20 season, boasting top-10 WNBA draft picks Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard. Arizona lost to the Ducks twice in the regular season, then faced them once again in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Both teams shot over 40%, but Oregon’s star power was too overwhelming for the rising Cats, and Arizona was defeated 88-70.

What happened after the game changed McDonald’s life forever.

McDonald walked over to her family members, who held up placards that spelled out “Will you marry me?” Her boyfriend, former UA defensive back Devon Brewer, knelt down and proposed with an engagement ring. The entire thing was shown on the Pac-12 Networks postgame show.