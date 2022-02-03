No. 7 Wildcats avenge loss, move into first place with win over No. 3 UCLA in McKale Center

At that point, 14 points had eroded from UA’s first half lead. But, for Lloyd, that still meant Arizona was up by three.

“What was going through my mind is, `Win the game by one,' ” Lloyd said. “I'm not going to panic. I'm not going to get caught up in it.”

Lloyd stuck with his plan, keeping Mathurin on the floor for just 12 minutes in the second half and Tubelis just eight after halftime, saying he decided to “ride it out” with a defensive lineup he liked against the Bruins.

As it turned out, it all worked out fine for the Wildcats. Christian Koloko hit 3 of 4 free throws from there and Kriisa, who had made just 2 of 9 three-pointers to that point, hit a third 3-pointer with 1:48 left to give UA a 70-61 lead.

A pair of free throws from Pelle Larsson, after he drew a fifth foul from UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, gave the Wildcats a 72-63 lead.

Now UA is alone in first place, having gone tit-for-tat against a fellow Top-10 team, appearing, maybe as much as ever, as one of the nation’s best teams.

If that’s not the message they were trying to send Thursday, it came across anyway.