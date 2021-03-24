Pac-12's NCAA Tournament success means big bucks for Arizona, conference's other teams

Thanks to the success of their Pac-12 counterparts, Arizona is in line to pick up a school-record NCAA Tournament payment of at least $2.7 million this year despite sanctioning itself out of the event.

If the school gets to keep the money, that is.

The NCAA has confirmed it will pay conferences $337,141 during each of the next six years for each tournament game its teams plays this season. Because the Pac-12 has put four teams in the Sweet 16 so far, that means the conference is in line to distribute a grand total of $32.4 million equally to its teams over the next six years.

But while the Pac-12 confirmed this week that Arizona will receive its full 2020-21 shares, the NCAA could wind up asking the school to return some or all of it depending on what the Independent Accountability Resolution Process decides.

UA’s infractions case, which contains four Level I (most serious) allegations specifically against its men’s basketball program, was accepted by the IARP in December. UA declined to comment this week on how tournament revenue might be impacted and there isn’t NCAA legislation that specifically addresses a school’s self-imposed absence from the NCAA Tournament.