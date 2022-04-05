After Bucha, Ukrainian ex-Wildcat Kyryl Natyazhko asks 'Are you still moaning about gas prices?!'

Over the past month, ex-Wildcat forward Kyryl Natyazhko has rebooted his Twitter timeline to offer another perspective into the war in his home country of Ukraine.

This week, he referenced the situation in Bucha.

Nothing else to add…Are you still moaning about gas prices?! pic.twitter.com/9R6X1weSqq — Kyryl Natyazhko (@kreal4real) April 4, 2022

Natyazhko, one of former coach Sean Miller's first UA recruits, played in 91 games for the Wildcats with nine starts between 2009-10 and 2011-12. He has since played for a number of professional clubs and the Ukrainian national team, and last played professionally in his hometown of Dnipro, in central Ukraine.

According to a March 29 NPR story, Dnipro has "has stood as an island of relative safety surrounded on three sides by fighting since Russia's invasion began in February" and has become a hub for humanitarian aid.

