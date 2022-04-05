 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After Bucha, Ukrainian ex-Wildcat Kyryl Natyazhko asks 'Are you still moaning about gas prices?!'

  • Updated

Former UA big man Kyryl Natyazhko celebrates during a World Cup game with Turkey in September 2014.

 FIBA

Over the past month, ex-Wildcat forward Kyryl Natyazhko has rebooted his Twitter timeline to offer another perspective into the war in his home country of Ukraine.

This week, he referenced the situation in Bucha.

Natyazhko, one of former coach Sean Miller's first UA recruits, played in 91 games for the Wildcats with nine starts between 2009-10 and 2011-12. He has since played for a number of professional clubs and the Ukrainian national team, and last played professionally in his hometown of Dnipro, in central Ukraine.

People are also reading…

According to a March 29 NPR story, Dnipro has "has stood as an island of relative safety surrounded on three sides by fighting since Russia's invasion began in February" and has become a hub for humanitarian aid.

