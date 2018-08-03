Arizona is reaching into the junior college talent pool for its class of 2019 recruiting efforts, offering a scholarship to Southern Idaho forward Khalid Thomas.
Thomas averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds as a freshman last season at Southern Idaho.
Thankful for the offer from university of Arizona pic.twitter.com/7ZKecQJcK7— khalibs (@khalid_thomas7) August 3, 2018
A Portland product, Thomas averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two blocks as a senior at West Linn High School, where Oregon's Payton Pritchard played.
According to Verbal Commits, Thomas also had offers as of last month from San Diego State, Nebraska, Missouri and UC Santa Barbara, among others.
C.J. Walker, a four-star class of 2019 forward from Florida, listed Arizona among his top 12 schools.
CJ Walker is down to 12 Schools! @Cjwalker_14 pic.twitter.com/mdFLV9y1WC— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) August 3, 2018
Kyle Fogg and Overseas Elite will go for their fourth straight TBT title at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Fogg earned $147,000 for his share of Overseas Elite's $2 million prize last summer, while also making about $1 million in China last season.
Fogg spoke to John Wall Street about endorsements and said UA teammate Derrick Williams was "unstoppable" during the 2010-11 season.