Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 9 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

Despite losing 74-61 to Washington State and squeaking by Washington 70-67 last week, Arizona stayed in the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats (14-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in the AP rankings, while UCLA (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 5), Alabama (No. 6) and Gonzaga (No. 8) leapfrogged them.

Among other teams of possible interest to Arizona, Xavier moved up from No. 18 to No. 12, San Diego State moved back in the poll at No. 23 while Indiana dropped out all the way from No. 15.

In other national metrics, the Wildcats now are rated No. 9 in the NET, No. 11 in Sagarin and No. 11 in Kenpom.

Arizona is scheduled to travel this week, facing Oregon State (7-9, 1-4) on Thursday and Oregon (9-7, 3-2) on Saturday. The Oregon schools are coming off a mountain swing in which Oregon State was swept while the Ducks lost to Colorado but beat Utah 70-60.