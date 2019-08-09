Arizona took another reach into regional recruiting turf this week, offering a scholarship to three-star 2021 wing Peyton Watson of Long Beach Poly.
#BearDown🐻⬇️ https://t.co/Dx85BNcIlG— Peyton Watson (@peytonwatsonnn) August 8, 2019
Former Arizona forward Ryan Anderson is among the many Division I football and basketball players from the traditional Southern California athletic powerhouse, though Anderson started his career at Boston College before the Wildcats recruited him as a transfer.
In June, Watson told Rivals that USC and Arizona were among those to immediately reach out once the June 15 window opened for rising juniors to be contacted by coaches. Watson told Rivals that UA coaches told him they wanted to build a relationship with him and he said he couldn't wait.
"That's just a standout program," Watson told Rivals of UA. "Every time I watch their games the crowd is super intense and super locked into the game. I just like the atmosphere they have when they're playing."
UA target Adam Miller reportedly is scheduled to visit ASU on Aug. 28.
ICYMI, Josh Pastner settled his lawsuit against an Oro Valley couple.