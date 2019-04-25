Incoming Arizona wing Josh Green said on Twitter that he's recovering from surgery to repair a tear to his left labrum suffered during the April 12 Hoop Summit game in Portland.
Green similarly hurt his right shoulder last July, missing the final week of club ball in Las Vegas as a result.
"My doc has been great and I'm glad that both shoulders are fully fixed now so that I can start rehab and come back stronger and more motivated than ever," Green posted.
Appreciate the support🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/J6dDQVT81p— Josh Green (@josh_green6) April 26, 2019
Green has already said he won't be playing for Australia's U19 team this summer, though he was keeping open the possibility of joining the Aussie national team (aka "Boomers") for the World Cup later in the summer.
Green also posted a photo on Instagram of him in recovery with his younger sister, Maya.
Green's close friend and fellow Wildcats signee Nico Mannion, meanwhile, continued expressing his excitement to play together at UA next season, tweeting shortly after Green's post.
coming back at 110%. no doubt in my mind! we’ll be ready🐻⬇️ https://t.co/Wyd4ZRV1Ir— niccolo (@niccolomannion) April 26, 2019
Justin Coleman says he's been accepted into a doctorate program while planning on serving as a graduate assistant next season. The specifics of his program aren't known but Coleman and Ryan Luther were expected to complete their educational leadership masters degrees this summer.
Got accepted into the Doctors program 🌹 I prayed for it and God delivered it.— J1️⃣2️⃣ (@justincoleman05) April 25, 2019
The latest from New York is that Sean Miller may not have to testify after all.