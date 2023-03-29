Arizona walk-on guard Ben Ackerley has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wildcats, according to Verbal Commits.

Ackerley played in four games for the Wildcats this season, although he did not travel for Pac-12 road games because of UA's crowded walk-on situation.

Conference rules allow only 15 players to travel, and the Wildcats had five walk-ons plus redshirting walk-on Luke Champion. So Arizona took their 12 scholarship players plus forward Jordan Mains, guard Matt Lang and guard Grant Weitman.

In 2021-22, however, UA rotated the walk-ons making road trips, and Ackerley was able to travel to his Seattle hometown, where his father and uncle attended the Wildcats' game against Washington.

Ackerley's father, Ted, and his uncle, Chris, are part of the ownership group of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, while Chris is also a UA grad who is on the National Board of Advisors for the Eller College of Management.