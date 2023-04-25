Arizona wing Pelle Larsson has declared for the NBA Draft, though he still appears likely to remain with the Wildcats next season.

Larsson made an unexpected appearance on the early entry list the NBA released Tuesday evening, but declaring gives Larsson the chance to receive feedback from NBA scouts and attend predraft workouts with teams. He could also be invited to the NBA Combine or G League Elite Camp next month in Chicago.

While teammate Azuolas Tubelis is expected to stay in the NBA Draft pool, Larsson has given off signs that he will return to Arizona. He has been working out with the Wildcats this spring and attended an NIL seminar at UA's Hall of Champions last week.

Larsson was not listed on a rookiescale.com compilation of early entrants nor is he listed as among ESPN's Top 100 draft prospects.

Players have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft pool if they wish to return to college. The full list of 242 early entry candidates for the 60-player NBA Draft is attached as a PDF.