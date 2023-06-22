Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis was not taken in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday but almost immediately agreed to a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

Tubelis agent, Greg Lawrence, told the Star on Thursday night that the deal was confirmed. It was initially reported just about 15 minutes after the draft ended by Athletic’s Shams Charania, who said Tubelis and NC State’s Terquavion Smith would be signing two-way deals with Philadelphia.

A two-way contract would earn Tubelis about $500,000 for shuttling between the 76ers and their G League affiliate. Had the Lithuanian native not commanded the two-way deal, Tubelis was believed to be at least worth a low six-figure deal in Europe.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony ranked Tubelis eighth among players not taken in the draft Thursday, while college basketball analyst Jay Biles noted how many of college basketball’s star big men — such as Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga’s Drew Timms and Tubelis — were not drafted because of how the NBA now deploys post players.

“The game has changed, and it’s more of a perimeter game,” Bilas said. “If you can’t shoot it, it’s going to be a long night for you.”

A second-team All-American last season as a junior forward for the Wildcats, Tubelis was projected to be a late second-round pick or one of the top undrafted players.

ESPN had him rated the 61st-best player available for the 58-player draft, and the Athletic rated him 65th. But Yahoo had Tubelis going to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 51, Sports Illustrated projected him going with the second-to-last pick and NBADraft.net said he would be the very last player taken.

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez was the Pac-12’s only first-round pick in Thursday’s draft, while the conference also had three second-round picks: Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye (39th to Charlotte), UCLA’s Amari Bailey (41st to Charlotte) and UCLA’s Jaylen Clark (53 to Minnesota).

While the Wildcats have not had a player taken in three of the past five NBA Drafts, they had three each in 2020 and 2022. Josh Green (18), Zeke Nnaji (22) and Nico Mansion (48) went in 2020, while Bennedict Mathurin (6), Dalen Terry (18) and Christian Koloko (33) were taken last year.

Recruited by then-UA coach Sean Miller mostly over Zoom because of the COVID restrictions of 2020, Tubelis became a starter seven games into his freshman season of 2020-21, averaging 12.2 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds while becoming an all-freshman Pac-12 pick.

Tubelis was named to the All-Pac-12 first team as a sophomore in 2021-22, averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds during the Wildcats’ run for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, but finished that season roughly before elevating into a national award contender as a junior.

Tubelis had just five points and four rebounds against TCU in an overtime game the Wildcats barely escaped in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, then scored only two points and four turnovers and 0-for-8 shooting against Houston in Arizona’s Sweet 16 loss.

Last season, Tubelis wound up leading the Pac-12 in both scoring (19.9) and rebounding (9.1), becoming the first player to do so since Cal’s Leon Powe in 2005-06. He had 14 double-doubles and became a consensus second-team All-American.

Tubelis appeared to finish second to Jaquez for the Pac-12 Player of the Year voting but won the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player award after leading the Wildcats past Stanford, Arizona State and UCLA in Las Vegas from March 9-11.