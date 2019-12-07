Former Arizona guard Devonaire Doutrive announced Saturday he will transfer to Boise State, where he'll rejoin former Wildcat forward Emmanuel Akot.
I’m thankful and excited for this opportunity to be a apart of such a great University and basketball program! Can’t wait to get to work! #BoiseState #BleedBlue 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/bjWhQAJe1i— Devonaire Doutrive (@Devonaire23) December 8, 2019
Doutrive averaged 6.3 points in three games for Arizona this season but was dismissed last month after also being suspended for the Wildcats' first two games of the season.
He nearly left the Wildcats before the season, anyway. Doutrive's guardian announced he would transfer last May but Doutrive opted to return in June and impressed enough in the early season that UA coach Sean Miller referred to him as a starter were he not suspended for the Wildcats' opener.
However, Doutrive played in just three games before Miller dismissed him on Nov. 29 for an unspecified violation of team rules.
Akot transferred to Boise State last spring after leaving the Wildcats in early January when his role diminished. He lost both a waiver request and a subsequent appeal to play this season so is sitting out the entire 2019-20 season under normal NCAA rules since he played part of last season for the Wildcats.