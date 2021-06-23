 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star 2022 guard Shaedon Shape of Canada taking unofficial visit to Arizona
editor's pick

Four-star 2022 guard Shaedon Shape of Canada taking unofficial visit to Arizona

  • Updated

Shaedon Sharpe of Canada elevates during the 2019 FIBA U16 Americas Cup tournament in Brazil.

 FIBA

Four-star class of 2022 guard Shaedon Sharpe of Glendale Dream City Christian arrived Wednesday for an unofficial visit to Arizona, the Star has confirmed.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound shooting guard originally from London, Ontario, Sharpe visited Kentucky last weekend after receiving a lot of attention from UK and he has also become a top priority for Arizona.

Sharpe transferred from Kansas' Sunrise Christian to Dream City last season and drew praise from Dream City coach Kyle Weaver while averaging 21.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in the Grind Session last season.

“He’s a highlight reel every game," Weaver told the Marshall County (Ky.) Daily in January. "He can jump over a 7-footer to score. He can easily hit a jumper over a 6-1, 6-2 kid. He dunked over a 6-5 kid one game who is still trying to take the charge. He’s just a flat-out scorer and shoots about 44 percent from the 3-point line.

“He does not have to have the ball to be good, either. He doesn’t need 15 dribbles before he can take a shot. He’s fine if he doesn’t need any dribbles to get off his shot. You will never see him over dribble. His game will translate well to the NBA one day. Just his pace and way he moves is like a NBA guard already.”

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News