Four-star Florida forward C.J. Walker included Arizona on a list of five finalists along with Florida, Louisiana State, Miami and Oregon.
Dreams 2 Reality pic.twitter.com/qWaxbmCx4O— Cj Walker (@Cjwalker_14) August 19, 2018
A fast-rising 6-foot-8, 230 pound forward from Orlando, Walker attracted Arizona’s attention over the summer and now could schedule an official recruiting visit to Tucson.
There aren't any "Crystall Ball" picks for Walker yet but Rivals' Matt Moreno says he thinks UA has a good shot at him.
Earlier this summer, Walker told Zagsblog about his recruitment that “the player-coach relationships, player to player relationships, the school’s academics, and how I fit in the environment are all very important.”
While there's been a rash of finalist-type lists released by 2019 players lately, Las Vegas 2020 forward Julian Strawther put out a list of "offers and interest." He included Arizona in that list.