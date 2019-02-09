Already at 10-0 after beating Arizona on Thursday, Washington has more incentive to keep trying to run the table in the Pac-12 this season.
The Huskies were not listed among the top 16 teams in the NCAA's early bracket reveal on Saturday. Earning one of the 1-4 seeds as a top 16 team gives teams preferential placement in the NCAA tournament.
Then again, the Pac-12 may be lucky just to get more than one or two teams in the NCAA field. ASU's loss to Washington State on Thursday appeared to push the Sun Devils off the bubble at least for now, so the league might only get the Huskies and (if it is somebody different) whoever wins the Pac-12 Tournament in the field.
As of Saturday, Washington has a NET rating of 25, while Arizona is the next closes Pac-12 team at No. 70.
Duke, Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga were listed as No. 1 seeds if the tournament began Saturday.
How did the Cougars smash the Sun Devils? The Spokesman-Review takes a look.
ASU coach Bobby Hurley was disappointed in fan turnout for Thursday's game.
Arizona has lost four straight games -- and four straight against the spread -- but the Wildcats are 11.5-point favorites against WSU.
Our full advance coverage for the UA-WSU game is attached.