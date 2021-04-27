Portland Trail Blazers sign ex-Wildcat Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for remainder of season

It appears Rondae Hollis-Jefferson displayed value during his 10-day contracts with the Portland Trail Blazers.

After two 10-day contracts this month, Portland signed the former Arizona Wildcat for the rest of the season on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland is signing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2021

In six games — and one start — with Portland, the hybrid forward averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per contest.

Before reaching a deal with Portland earlier this month, Hollis-Jefferson remained a free agent after one season as a reserve forward with the Toronto Raptors. Hollis-Jefferson, 26, was drafted by the Trail Blazers at No. 23 overall in 2015, but his draft rights were traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent his first four seasons in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 33-28 record.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.