Portland Trail Blazers sign ex-Wildcat Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for remainder of season

Portland Trail Blazers forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dunks as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin watches during the first half in an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

 Chris Carlson

It appears Rondae Hollis-Jefferson displayed value during his 10-day contracts with the Portland Trail Blazers. 

After two 10-day contracts this month, Portland signed the former Arizona Wildcat for the rest of the season on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In six games — and one start — with Portland, the hybrid forward averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per contest. 

Before reaching a deal with Portland earlier this month, Hollis-Jefferson remained a free agent after one season as a reserve forward with the Toronto Raptors. Hollis-Jefferson, 26, was drafted by the Trail Blazers at No. 23 overall in 2015, but his draft rights were traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent his first four seasons in the NBA. 

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson walks off stage after being selected 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 25, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Trail Blazers are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 33-28 record. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

