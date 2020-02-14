Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

“You know, we had a good talk,” Miller said. “Each of these guys, no matter how good of a player they are there, there's going to be those bumps in the road and those tough times. And Dylan’s been with us for a long time. He’s certainly he's had a few games where he hasn't shot the ball well but as evidenced by last night, the more important part of it is our team is a better team when he plays well.”

Having said he also values Smith because of his length and defensive ability, Miller ultimately decided keep Smith in the starting lineup Thursday because, he said, taking him out would send the message that he was a “scapegoat” for UA’s Feb. 8 loss to UCLA.

The move paid off.

Smith didn’t hit a 3 at all in the first half after starting, in fact missing his only long-range shot to move his futility streak to 18 straight missed 3s. But just 53 seconds after starting the second half, Smith plunked one in from 3. He added a layup two minutes later to put UA ahead by eight and hit three more 3s the rest of the way, all of which came at demoralizing times for the Bears.

Miller said those 3s proved to be the big difference in the game, but said that isn’t all that matters with Smith.